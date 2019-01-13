I am not a military strategist, but a tax-paying baby boomer who has watched our country after the 9/11 attack invade foreign soils trying to contain terrorist groups for 18 years. In my opinion, after the tragic and life-altering events of 9/11, it was and continues to be a top priority to maintain and enhance our homeland security. Unfortunately, this is the reality we live in.
However, I feel that withdrawal from foreign soils is the right course of action because we will never be able to control the hearts and minds of people around the world with acts of aggression and destruction, nor do I want to.
Better yet, let's lead by example, offer choices of education and technology, share life-enhancing skills and offer charitable acts of kindness with people who are willing to engage.
To our military families who have sacrificed and continue to do so, I have the utmost respect for you and thank you for your service; but because I respect and care for you and our great country, I believe a careful, safe and logical withdrawal from conflict is the right and humane course of action.
Peace and unity in 2019 and beyond.
Norah Brenny
Bettendorf