Letter: Withdrawing from dialogue

For many years when the Iowa legislature has been in session, our local senators and representatives have met monthly for open public forums at St. Ambrose University. These forums have been well attended and very much appreciated by local voters who have had the opportunity to learn and ask questions of their legislators.

In January, 2021, Republicans, however, did not attend the monthly forum. This is a serious and significant change.

First, their lack of attendance denies all voters the opportunity to hear, question and learn from legislators all at the same time.

Secondly, and more concerning, is that the withdrawal from open dialogue of one party deepens our current and dangerous polarization. Why is the current polarization dangerous? Polarization is dangerous because it weakens the unity and fabric of a well-run democracy and government. And this danger will affect every single one of us — whether we are Republicans, Democrats, independents or non-voters.

The further deepening of the current polarization allows any other entity wishing to further weaken our democracy to take advantage of our disunity.