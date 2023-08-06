You've all seen that commercial where the woman says "Help, I've fallen and can't get up," right? Well, that was me yesterday. After lying/sitting in my front yard for an hour and a half; I absolutely must give wholehearted thanks to Anthony and Alyssa Taylor, from Taylor's Lawn Care in Andalusia. They helped save this 75-year-old lady's life!

Planning to water my flowers, I tripped and fell, slid down the bricks on my house, seriously scraping my skin, and hitting my knee. I couldn't get up on my own. I tried crawling to a place where I could get a hand hold to pull myself up, but my knee was swollen, and it hurt a lot. The two million acorns still in the grass did not help my progress, either.

I started waving and yelling at all the cars going by, but the result only enforced the fact I live in a very friendly neighborhood - everyone happily waved back as they drove on! I tried to get my dog to go to our neighbor's house and bark to get their attention, but Lassie he is not, and evidently, he only wants to bark at night.

Fortunately, Anthony had his truck windows down as they were going by, and Alyssa thought she heard me yelling for help. Turning his big rig around, they came back and helped me up from the ground, and into a chair. I was never so grateful to see and experience the kindness the two of them showed me!

I would like our Quad Citizens to know and appreciate how fortunate we are to have people like them living amongst us!

Susan Nelson

Davenport