Letter: WIU-QC meets our needs

As a Western Illinois University alumnus, I’m writing to express my support for WIU's continued presence in the Quad Cities.

As a member of the presidential search committee, I heard Dr. Guiyou Huang's vision for WIU, including the Quad Cities campus, and how he would connect the university to the community through strategic partnerships and work with area leaders. During President Huang's first month, he has met with community leaders and community college presidents, and he will transform those initial conversations into action.

As a member of the WIU-QC Planning Advisory Committee, I witnessed WIU's investment in the Quad Cities. Western dedicated full-time faculty and staff to its riverfront campus, and it continues to support long-standing programs, while adding new programs to meet the region's needs and student demand.

While each campus brings a unique experience, students are WIU's first priority. Macomb offers the traditional, residential experience and the Quad Cities campus provides experiences in a metropolitan setting. Like their Macomb peers, WIU-QC students have the opportunity to participate in educational and social activities, while enjoying the Quad-City community's amenities. My son, a Marine veteran, is a WIU-QC student. He could've gone anywhere, but he chose WIU-QC as it's a better fit for a non-traditional student.