It's time for the corruption in Davenport government to stop! It has now become a matter of life or death. The three deaths at the collapsed apartment building should not have happened. The blame falls on the shoulders of our Davenport government “officials.”

I have to wonder who in Davenport government was being paid off by Andrew Wold.

Both my wife and I were previous landlords subject to city inspections. We were threatened and recipients of nasty letters from the city for such things as missing batteries from a smoke detector (the tenant removed them).

We had to repaint if there was even a small spot of paint peeling. We didn’t have any cracks in any walls or floors and our heat and air conditioning always worked well – so what’s the difference? We have several friends who were also landlords of several buildings - they too were reprimanded and threatened by Davenport officials for little things.

How did Andrew Wold get by with horrible violations over several years?

Are we (Davenport) trying to out-corrupt Washington?

Mayor Matson, if you are not part of the solution, you must be part of the problem – It’s time to clean house!

Dan Speth

Davenport