It's time for the corruption in Davenport government to stop! It has now become a matter of life or death. The three deaths at the collapsed apartment building should not have happened. The blame falls on the shoulders of our Davenport government “officials.”
I have to wonder who in Davenport government was being paid off by Andrew Wold.
Both my wife and I were previous landlords subject to city inspections. We were threatened and recipients of nasty letters from the city for such things as missing batteries from a smoke detector (the tenant removed them).
We had to repaint if there was even a small spot of paint peeling. We didn’t have any cracks in any walls or floors and our heat and air conditioning always worked well – so what’s the difference? We have several friends who were also landlords of several buildings - they too were reprimanded and threatened by Davenport officials for little things.
People are also reading…
How did Andrew Wold get by with horrible violations over several years?
Are we (Davenport) trying to out-corrupt Washington?
Mayor Matson, if you are not part of the solution, you must be part of the problem – It’s time to clean house!
Dan Speth
Davenport