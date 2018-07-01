At about 5:45 p.m. on June 20, I was driving down Fairmount Street and crossed West Central Park Avenue in Davenport. It was unusually dark for that time of the day, but we were in the middle of a rain storm, so I was driving with due regard for the weather conditions.
As I continued to drive, I saw a woman waving her hands and shouting that going further would be dangerous. She said cars had been flooding out. Soon, I saw a car turn around and head back up the street that I had just come from. And then I saw why. There was deep water ahead. It was all over the road. My car sits low so I would have been in great trouble.
I would like to publicly thank the woman who stood in the rain and helped others get home safely. Because of her kindness, many drivers averted a dangerous situation. The woman must have been tired and cold from her thoughtful act. Thank you, dear lady. I am very grateful you thought of the well-being of others.
S. Elaine Persinger
Davenport