Letter: Women's rights

I would like to express our support for Gregg Johnson for our representative for Illinois House District 72. Gregg is a great family man, community leader and strong supporter of women's rights and a mental health advocate. Women's rights are men's rights. As Americans they go hand in hand. Gregg is a strong union leader, a supporter of our seniors in our district. I ask and encourage everyone in our 72nd District and all my union brothers and sisters of AFSCME 2371 to support Gregg in the June 28 Illinois primary and then let's send Gregg to Springfield in November where he will protect our American rights and taxpayers funds. Thank you.

David and Donna Nipper

Rock Island

