A few days ago, I visited a church not far from the Quad-Cities in Clinton, Iowa. What attracted me to visit this beautiful old church building that it was bult in 1898, St. John's Episcopal Church. It has been converted into a brewery and restaurant. It is the only brewery in town. They told me they were also making tables from the pews.

There is a pool table to your left as you walk in. A bar and the brewery tanks are in front next to the altar and the pulpit. It is beautiful inside with beautiful stained-glass windows. The front wall is converted with a painting of Jesus Christ surrounded by angels.

If you are one that attends church services, you'll get a weird feeling while you are in there. This building is downtown. Watching people going in looks like a church service.

Makes me sad to see a brewery built inside a church with a lot of history. I'm not judging anyone, but I wonder what Jesus Christ thinks. Acts 7:48 says, "However the most high does not live in houses made by human hands." The people are the body of Christ. He lives in our hearts.

Read John 2:14 to 16. Find out what Jesus did while being angry when they were using the temple, his father's house.

Also, read II Chronicles 7:14.

Oscar Perez

Moline