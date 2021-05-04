Letter: Wonderful

It was wonderful to see Eugene Robinson’s column in the paper again recently. I had missed his pertinent views in the newspaper the past several weeks and was glad to read them once again. I hope his writing appears more regularly.
Rita Coyne
Moline
