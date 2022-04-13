 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Wondering

It is wonderful what our businesses and communities do with drive-thru food giveaways. I often wonder about our needy citizens who have no vehicle to drive-thru?

Deborah Anderson

Andover

