Letter: Wondering

It is wonderful what our businesses and communities do with drive-thru food giveaways. I often wonder about our needy citizens who have no vehicle to drive-thru?
Deborah Anderson
Andover
I saw with utter disappointment that Deere & Company's factory in Russia remains open for business. Other companies like McDonald's, Coca …
We moved here 33 years ago. Fixing streets comes up every year. Same old, same old story.
Where is the proof that transgender athletes will be better than non-transgender athletes? Do you really believe that a male athlete who is sa…
Marcus Aurelius once said, "If anyone can show me and prove to me that I'm wrong in thought or deed I will gladly change. I seek the truth, by…
With the Iowa birthrate at a 100 year low and all economic sectors experiencing worker shortages, most Iowans agree that a top state priority …
As we all have read about Sen. Chuck Grassley's intention to run for re-election, my only guess is that he wants to beat Strom Thurmond's reco…
What the? I was watching the confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it took longer than it should have.
This week kicks off baseball for the Quad Cities River Bandits. It wasn’t too long ago that Major League Baseball threatened to eliminate over…
A real mess happened at a recent Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting. A proposal was brought to declare March "Scott County Essential Wo…
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says of Judge Ketani Brown Jackson, "we need confidence that judges will interpret the laws as they are written." So …
