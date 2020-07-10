Letter: Wooten missed Dem's role in systemic racism

Don Wooten’s recent screed on the editorial page is the now trendy thing among liberals: He apologized for being white in the South during his youth. If he wanted to genuinely apologize, he could have laid out a history of those responsible, one hundred years following the Civil War and Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Act, for keeping Southern blacks in a more subtle form of slavery.

During that time in the South, virtually every governor, mayor, sheriff, police chief, county attorney and nearly all elected officials were Democrats. These were the same officials who invented the Klan, poll taxes, Jim Crow laws, lynchings, “Whites Only” bars, drinking fountains and swimming pools, separate education — and Bull Conner. This is the same party to which Wooten still gives his ardent support.

Who stood in the doorway of the University of Mississippi and prevented James Meredith from enrolling? Democrat Gov. Ross Barnett. (Meredith, by the way, later became a Republican and is now never mentioned in the same breath with Rosa Parks.)

Who mobilized the Arkansas National Guard in Little Rock to prevent integration of Central High School? Democrat Orval Faubus. Who forced the integration? Republican Dwight Eisenhower.