 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Work on real problems
topical

Letter: Work on real problems

As Iowa Republicans puff out their chests bragging about having an extra billion dollars surplus on hand in state coffers, claiming such efficiency of governance, all I see is failure to deliver on needed government services.

Extreme failure to deliver the millions of dollars in federal rental relief to those landlords and tenants impacted by the pandemic, which is unforgiveable.

Failure to deliver needed funding to our schools, junior colleges and universities.

Failure to provided funding to address personnel shortages in our State Patrol.

Failure year after year to address the terrible water quality all over the state.

And, frankly, the list goes on, and on. It seems more important to the governor and her party colleagues instead to work very hard to fight pandemic mitigation efforts, restrict constituent voting opportunities and to control what is taught in our schools. We have real problems that only government can deal with. Let's elect representation that supports working on real problems, not dog-whistle right-wing issues.

Don Fish

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unhappy
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Unhappy

Today, I received my MidAmerican Energy bill for gas and electric. The amount of natural gas I used for this last 30-day period was actually a…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's murder

  • Updated

This letter is in response to Stanley Schwenn's letter to the editor, which was printed on Jan. 12. Schwenn should rent the movie "Unplanned" …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: His way

I was struck by a phrase I heard from a contemporary Bible translation. When I Googled the phrase "Our way of life" to locate the passage, man…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News