Letter: Work on real problems

As Iowa Republicans puff out their chests bragging about having an extra billion dollars surplus on hand in state coffers, claiming such efficiency of governance, all I see is failure to deliver on needed government services.
Extreme failure to deliver the millions of dollars in federal rental relief to those landlords and tenants impacted by the pandemic, which is unforgiveable.
Failure to deliver needed funding to our schools, junior colleges and universities.
Failure to provided funding to address personnel shortages in our State Patrol.
Failure year after year to address the terrible water quality all over the state.
And, frankly, the list goes on, and on. It seems more important to the governor and her party colleagues instead to work very hard to fight pandemic mitigation efforts, restrict constituent voting opportunities and to control what is taught in our schools. We have real problems that only government can deal with. Let's elect representation that supports working on real problems, not dog-whistle right-wing issues.
Don Fish
Davenport