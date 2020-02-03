Letter: Work smart

On Jan. 30, the Economy section carried an article on negotiating your salary. I'd like to add some perspective. As a member of the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women, salary negotiation and equal pay is very important to us. Our National AAUW offers a free online course in negotiating. Log onto AAUW Work Smart Online, a course designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills to negotiate for fair and equal pay. To access this course, visit https://courses.aauw.org.
St. Ambrose University and Augustana College both use versions of this course called Start Smart to help new graduates negotiate salaries as their careers begin.
Work Smart is useful for all ages, even negotiating household chores.
Elaine Kresse
Davenport