Letter: Work smart

On Jan. 30, the Economy section carried an article on negotiating your salary. I'd like to add some perspective. As a member of the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women, salary negotiation and equal pay is very important to us. Our National AAUW offers a free online course in negotiating. Log onto AAUW Work Smart Online, a course designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills to negotiate for fair and equal pay. To access this course, visit https://courses.aauw.org.