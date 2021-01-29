Letter: Workers are left behind

According to the Heritage Foundation, the $15 minimum wage is a bad idea. But who is fighting for the American worker? Not our government and, of course, not businesses. The current minimum wage is $7.25, including in Iowa. That was a fair wage in the year 2000, not in 2021. A fairer wage today should be about $18 an hour.

American business claims they will not survive if they have to pay workers $15 an hour. What about the American worker? They cannot buy food, pay for housing or afford healthcare. But that's their problem.

So we have two options: Either businesses will be forced to pay the American worker a living wage, or government will have to subsidize millions of workers living in poverty.

Our government is subsidizing drug companies, oil companies and farmers; now it is time to subsidize the American worker, who has been left behind the last 30 years.

Congress has worked closely with the Business Roundtable and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce over the past 30 years, destroying labor unions, collective bargaining, pension funds and paid leave for the American worker. It is now time for Congress and states like Iowa to look out for the worker, who is being paid poverty wages, with no benefits.