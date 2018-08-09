Why pay has remained stagnant in the face of some of our strongest employment numbers is no mystery.
While retail has been hit by the transition to online purchasing, service industries such as retail, fast food and hotels saw the most job growth, all typically low wage. More importantly, there has been a constant pressure by business and industry to keep the cost of employees as low as possible. Revenue reductions through tax cuts have caused local governments to cut jobs, and many of these, such as educators, while underpaid, are higher income positions.
Special interest groups influence legislation. The minimum wage is unchanged since 2009, while executive salaries have skyrocketed. If the minimum wage had kept up with labor's productivity growth, it would have reached $19.33 in 2017. Iowa’s Legislature failed to pass a raise in the minimum wage and forbade counties from raising it locally. In the last Federal tax bill, which benefited mainly business and higher incomes, Major League Baseball obtained an exemption from even the minimum wage, leaving farm team players with average incomes below minimum wage and considerable expense while traveling.
Other business practices, such as hiring “independent contractors,” outsourcing former direct employees to “temporary” worker agencies and cutting hours, all contribute to lower wages. With the enforced efforts to suppress unions, workers have no voice equal to the business associations, chambers of commerce and other industry lobbies.
Glenn Leach
Davenport