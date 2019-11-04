As the fight to exercise their rights guaranteed under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act continues, employees at the GTI facility in Rock Island are asking for support throughout the community.
Management should know that the community supports the workers who are involved in a concerted effort, so they can gain collective bargaining through a legal binding contract.
Many times companies fight workers in devious ways, walking a thin line to not break the law through coercion, dominance, fear and intimidation.
We want to let GTI know its workers in the new and emerging marijuana grow business deserve workplace democracy. Violating these rights are absolutely no different from violating any constitutional rights we are guaranteed.
This is our community, and we want good-paying jobs that have good benefits that are guaranteed through a contract. At the end of the day, after all the stigma of working in the marijuana industry wears off, this is just another factory job if workers can’t bargain on behalf of their livelihood.
In solidarity,
Devin Spencer
Rapids City, Ill.