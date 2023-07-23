21st Century Patriots of the Republic Standing in the Breach

The Christian flock has always been called by the LOGOS and the LAMP of God to exercise our righteous dominion and to be faithful stewards of the planet Earth. So now, 6,000 years after faith entered humanity through Adam and Eve, it is time to perform our sacred duty.

The elect of God will answer the call of the LOGOS and the LAMP to stand in the breach against evil. The elect of God will abandon all unrighteous dominion and “We the people” will use our free will to perform good works.

The American dream of life, liberty, freedom and Justice in the pursuit of happiness only works in a society guided by faith, hope, charity, and love. Without the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Constitutional amendments, Caesar and his Overlords will control your free will. There are times when good people must learn to discern, confront, bind, and overcome the dark forces of evil. That is the scared duty of those who join the military, the police force and first responders.

The world needs a great spiritual revival to defeat the evil that seeks to devour our free will. That is the purpose of “Operation Great Awakening: A (7th Day) Victory of the Light.” It is a manuscript that provides a game plan to establish an era of peace and prosperity in the 7th Day of the LOGOS and the LAMP.

Lawrence R. Stowe, PhD

Moline