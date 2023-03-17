Whether you are Republican or Democrat, we all should be worried about the country in which we live. Over 18 billion illegal aliens have crossed our borders. Over 30 million citizens cannot afford insurance, yet the illegals are getting free medical attention.

Millions of pounds of Fentanyl are pouring over our borders and over 100,000 of our young people dying. Closing the border seems to be a problem for our government. All while we have been watching the debacle in East Palestine. We all know what has happened to our soldiers that have been exposed to "burn piles." They are dying or have died, yet the EPA is assuring the East Palestine's citizens there is nothing to worry about.

Republicans are being chastised for banning books and being compared to the German Nazis. The Republicans are only trying to keep our little children safe. Our school libraries are full of books that are very graphic. Not to mention what the teachers are teaching. I have one of these books in my possession and it is disgusting. I am not racist, and I am sure most of you are not either. Why has everything become about racism?

Since inflation is out of control and people are suffering, it is going to be interesting to see how much the Democrats are willing to change their tune with the elections looming ahead. Lastly, please back the police!

Peggy Huffstutler

Coal Valley