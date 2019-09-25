{{featured_button_text}}

A frequent supporter of Donald Trump, in a letter to the editor( Sept. 9) criticized anti-Trump letter writers for having "no originality, cleverness or sensibility. No humor or wit."

Does he think his own letters contain those qualities?

No one is more derisive and thin-skinned than Trump himself. It is rather difficult to defend a president who lies and brags as much and as easily as Trump, and who has been voted the worst president in U.S. history by a group of presidential historians.

Gary Goodwin

Moline

