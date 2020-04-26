Letter: Worth the risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We should pray that God’s will be done through this pandemic. We should turn to him with all of our hearts and the churches should be reopened, responsibly of course; it’s worth the risk.

We need the sacraments of the church most urgently during this time. Where we spend eternity is solely determined by how we live in this temporal life. Jesus Christ is the most important, and receiving him worthily in the Holy Eucharist (I’m writing from a Catholic perspective, although all churches should open) is the most important action we can take to love him, love one another, and reach heaven to live with him forever. Nothing else in this life matters.

We will all leave this life by dying, and dying in the state of God’s grace is essential to live in heaven for eternity. Christ established his church to be the channel of his grace through the sacraments. If we can go to the grocery store responsibly, we can go to church responsibly.

God is in charge of everything in heaven and on earth. If it weren’t for his help we would be a lot worse off. The other voices out in the world will pass away. We won’t even remember them from day to day; but, going to heaven or hell is very real and will last forever. We in the world must believe this and pray that everyone believe. Let’s also pray that the churches reopen right away. It’s worth the risk.