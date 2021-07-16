Letter: Worthy of ridicule

I continue with my project of ridiculing Trump voters who have drunk the Kool-Aid of lies and misinformation propagated by right-wing media and Trump and his acolytes.

I would note that these times compare with the aftermath of the Scopes trial when the societal fallout of that trial was the widespread depiction of advocates for literal interpretation of the Bible as rubes and uninformed dupes. I would assert that a similar result regarding public perception of adherents of Trumpian and Republican lies is in order now. Let me proceed with ridicule.

Trump will roll out two new Trump cereal products upon his exit: Hoax Toasties, and Shredded Tweets. FDA review revealed, however, that the box of Hoax Toasties was empty and the Shredded Tweets has no nutritional value. Either product could make you ill.

It was observed that several large cauldrons and boxes labeled “witches brooms” , “eye of newt”, and “toe of frog” were being loaded in the Trump moving truck. So we were all looking in the right place during our witch hunts.

Kayleigh McEnany will be the recipient of the Joseph Goebbels award for information integrity. This award has not been presented since the Nixon era.