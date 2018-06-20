"Zero tolerance." "Deterrent." "Teach these people a lesson." "Biblical." "Respect for law."
When Jesus was challenged to confront a woman accused of adultery (John 8:1-11), for which the law called for killing her by throwing rocks at her, which of these concepts did he put front and center?
None of them. Grace and mercy came through.
Maybe Christians could refine the definition of biblical to match Christ’s examples?
The letter of a man-made law about national borders should never run over the spirit of Christ’s command to love our neighbor as ourselves. Welcome the stranger.
For those who disagree with limiting definitions to Christ’s examples, maybe this issue is why our secular constitution wisely called for not using any religious test to select our leaders and judges?
Laura Twing
Tipton