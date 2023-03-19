So, students walk out of school in support of transgender students. Well, it is a free country, and they may do that with parent permission.

Do you suppose the students would walk out in support of a closed border? They probably will not do that as they are unaware and do not care of the fentanyl pills being brought into the country. Ignorance is bliss, I suppose.

Do you suppose they would walk out in support of life and that abortion is wrong? I doubt that as they like choice, but we all have choice. I choose life and pro-choice chooses death. Gee, the females become the victims of uncontrolled sex by males. Ugh.

Do you suppose they might walk out because of pornography in the libraries? I doubt that because many enjoy the impurity of sex outside of marriage.

Yes, walking out might be a good thing or might be a bad thing. It all depends on your view and how it is formed and where it is formed.

William Grothus

Bettendorf