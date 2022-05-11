Letter: Wowed by I-74 ped bridge

I recently walked across the new I-74 pedestrian bridge. What a thrill, especially at the oculus where you can see the river right below you. It's been a long time in waiting and the bridge is being well used already. Now it has partnered with both Centennial and Arsenal bridges as another way to cross the mighty Mississippi on bike or foot. Whether we walk, run, or bike, we now have new mobility. Thanks to all the people who made this once-a-dream bridge into a delightful reality.