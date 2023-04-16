There is so little families can do these days without spending a large amount of money. The Bandits host $2 nights, and there are some free days at our local museums, but aside from that the choices are rather slim.

Also, there is so little local talent being showcased in events in the Quad Cities. Those that are family friendly, and that ages two and up can enjoy compose an even smaller list.

However, there exists in the Quad Cities a great wrestling promotion called SCW Pro. They are a great option for entertainment without breaking the budget. They have shows that all ages can enjoy. Their cast of characters comes from all local talent, and the characters themselves are amazing.

They also host special shows to fundraise for local school programs most notably in May hosting an event at West High School to help with their athletic programs. Events like that not only give families a choice in entertainment but help with our local youth. If you have never seen one of their shows, I highly recommend it. It is not expensive and is a great time. We need to support local entertainment such as this.

Andy Jessen

Rock Island