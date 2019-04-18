I’ve decided the topic of this month’s letter will be neurosurgical techniques.
I know absolutely nothing about brain surgery, but after reading the anti-gun letter titled, "Technology important in gun debate..." (March 19), I realized it's not necessary to have any working knowledge of a subject to opine on it.
The aforementioned letter advocated banning:
1. "Bullets that tumble in flight." There's no such thing. Rifling in a firearm's barrel spins a bullet on its longitudinal axis stabilizing it like a football. The projectile leaves the barrel point first, travels on an arching trajectory and impacts point first.
2. "Bullets that mushroom/shatter on impact." The only projectile that doesn't restrict are military armor piercing rounds with a hardened-steel core. Those are good for penetrating police vests, car doors and exterior house walls. They're specifically banned from hunting as inefficient/inhumane for harvesting game animals.
3. "Guns ... firing at a rate of more than two bullets per second." A quick "Googling" shows the firing rate of semi-automatic firearms is 45 rounds per minute. That's less than one round per second.
4. "Guns with muzzle velocities greater than 1,200 feet per second." That allows almost all pistol calibers, e.g., 9mm, .380 ACP, .40 S&W, .45 Auto, and .38 Special, while eliminating the lowly .22 rimfire, the venerable .30-30 Winchester and most shotgun shells.
I cannot recall a letter making points with such demonstrably inaccurate content.
Anyway, back to my letter. Shave the patient's head. Using a scalpel, peel back the scalp, exposing the cranium. Then... begin... drilling???
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline