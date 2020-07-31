Letter: Writer exaggerates

In his vehement response, on July 10, to columnist Don Wooten’s "apology" for being brought up in the south, reader Christopher Browne claims it was mainly Democratic elected officials who subjugated Black people in the south under draconian laws and practiced systemic racism.

In his rant against Democrats, Browne goes so far to call LBJ a "racist." In 1963, speaking at Gettysburg on Memorial Day, Johnson, said, "One hundred years ago, the slave was freed. One hundred years later, the (Black person) remains in bondage to the color of his skin. The (Black person) today asks for justice. We do not answer him — we do not answer those who lie beneath this soil when we reply to the (Black person) by asking ‘patience.’"

Johnson concluded with these words: "Our nation found its soul in honor on these fields of Gettysburg one hundred years ago. We must not lose that soul in dishonor now on the fields of hate."

In his voting rights speech in March 1965, he recalled as a young teacher watching hungry Mexican children at his schoolhouse in Cotulla, Texas. He said: The children "never seemed to know why people disliked them. … Somehow you never forget what poverty and hatred can do when you see its scars on the hopeful face of a young child."