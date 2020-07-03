Letter: Writer missed the mark

In a June 26 column, John Donald O’Shea compared the Nazi’s destruction of books and “degenerate” art to recent condemnations of racist art and literature.
This comparison is both grotesque and inaccurate. The Nazis were attempting to roll back science and reason while substituting a distorted version of history and reality in the service of an imaginary Aryan past.
In contrast, modern protests are trying to shine the cold light of reality and historical accuracy on the racist and genocidal underpinnings of American prosperity. Confederate statues are being toppled because they were erected in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to help re-write and sanitize the history of the Confederacy while simultaneously announcing the re-imposition of white rule and black subjugation. They have no redeeming value, either as art or as history. This hardly amounts to censorship, as the history of the Civil War and the racist roots of secession are easily accessed through print and online media.
O’Shea erects a number of imaginary straw men to complain about alleged liberal censorship. Very few-right wing personalities have been blocked from speaking on college campuses. Racist books are still readily available, as are flawed classics of American literature and filmmaking. Trump’s rallies have not been blocked. No national monuments have been permanently damaged.
Authoritarianism does threaten, but it comes exclusively from Trump and his allies in the form of voter suppression, blocking Congressional oversight, Justice Department corruption, attacks on whistleblowers, and censorship of government science agencies.
Mike Diamond
Rock Island
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!