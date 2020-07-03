Letter: Writer missed the mark

In contrast, modern protests are trying to shine the cold light of reality and historical accuracy on the racist and genocidal underpinnings of American prosperity. Confederate statues are being toppled because they were erected in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to help re-write and sanitize the history of the Confederacy while simultaneously announcing the re-imposition of white rule and black subjugation. They have no redeeming value, either as art or as history. This hardly amounts to censorship, as the history of the Civil War and the racist roots of secession are easily accessed through print and online media.