In most reputable newspapers, editorials are written by experts who have read, researched, hold a degree and have extensive experience in that area. Letters to the editor are written by people who have strong opinions.

I was very disappointed on March 9 when I read a (column) entitled "Liberals using scare tactics regarding books." I was unable to find the author's credentials, and I question his expertise in the area of child development regarding school curriculum and children working outside of the home.

He suggests that 50 of 50 governors want parental management of school materials, but has obviously not researched his statement. He wants books banned, but does not give titles, passages, or explanation of why the material is offensive to him. His letter is his opinion. He is entitled to that opinion, but he is not a qualified expert. His (column) belongs with the letters to the editor where he is limited to 250 words like the rest of us citizens.