Letter: Writing advice

"Predictable, monotonous, hate-filled diatribes..."
I've previously characterized some essays that way. Certain regulars are experts at the genre. They're getting stale. Surely there are other Trump-derangement sufferers who haven't already submitted letters. For rookie resistance writers wanting to author a hate-filled diatribe, I'm offering this helpful tutorial.
First, saturate your mind with Trump-hate. Two hours of CNN should suffice. Build up a reservoir of rancor. Remember, your purpose is to transfer rage from your guts to the page.
Next, select an outrage to opine on. Undecided? Make your topic sentence multiple-choice. A recent example: "Of all the destructive things our thin-skinned, narcissistic, racist, corrupt, morally bankrupt president has ever done, none has been more egregious than..." Generic openings cover any subject from A to Z (Avenatti to Zelensky).
Third, use all the abusive adjectives you can conjure up. No level of disrespect is out-of-bounds. The crazier the charge, the better. Throw sinister accusations around — e.g., "subversion of congressional authority; abuse of power; perversion of conventional morality; criminal corruption; debasement of office...". Weave them into the text of your tirade. They sound relevant, and the willingly gullible will believe they're real.
Always bastardize Trump's name. Terms like "Captain Combover" highlight your intellect, and add gravitas to your letter.
Call for impeachment!!! Multiple exclamation points are hallmarks of an effective rant.
Finally, insulting the president's supporters is mandatory. Derisive nicknames like: "Fox Dittohead jerks, Trumpies or Deplorables" are always in vogue.
If you followed instructions, you've just composed a monotonous, hate-filled diatribe.
Congratulations!!
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline