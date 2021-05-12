Letter: Wrong conclusions

Letter writer Steve Robinson gave us a compelling rebuttal to Don Wooten’s column "Old South’s ideas persist" about under-the-surface racism. I appreciate Robinson’s contribution to a rational exchange. But his conclusions about the end of racist America are not helpful, because they are wrong.

Oh yeah, racism is alive and well. The Jim Crow era was not ended by legislation. His letter included two other ridiculous generalizations: That President Biden is a "vestige" of the Jim Crow era and that former President Trump had a "point" he was trying to make. How would one possibly discern a point among Trump’s diatribes? And what conclusion would any objective observer make about Biden’s values?

The errors in this letter start with the arrogance that one’s personal experience represents reality. How I would love to impose mine. A few successful Black men and women and a few Asians, from the epicenter of liberalism in Iowa City, and of government service, should make us feel good, but does that mean that things are fine?

This seems an example of excusing oneself from responsibility: "Oh, it’s OK, I’m fine," and it is the essence of white privilege. I am thankful for Robinson’s recognition of exemplary Black and minority success stories, and his rational dialogue. He’s just wrong in his conclusions.