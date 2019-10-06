My wife and I sure are glad that we went to the Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast. To be perfectly honest — beside the fact I knew it would be a faith-filled morning — I wanted to hear what former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker had to say.
I am grateful that I didn’t take to heart Tom Lowery’s Sept. 28 article, "Groups voice concern over Walker appearance." Walker led us through his life story and how important God is in his life. At a young age he learned a love for history and the founding of our country. He learned the value of public service.
He dedicated his life to Jesus Christ, his lord and savior, in 1980. True to his word, this was not a political speech. He was walking us through his life, and that win or lose, God’s grace is sufficient for us. And as important as public service is, God’s work for his kingdom is more important.
I expect labor unions will continue to try to make Walker a villain. But when the executive director of Quad Cities Interfaith, Amber Bordolo, goes out of her way to besmirch Walker’s good name, that is going over the line.
Trying to convince other Christians not to attend a prayer breakfast because you don’t agree with someone’s politics is gravely irresponsible. I encourage you to be like the Berean Jews who examined the scriptures every day to see if what Paul was telling them was true.
Bernie Thiergart
Bettendorf