Letter: Yea, Pete

I wish to congratulate my fellow Iowans for perceiving that a champion has arisen amid all the confusion and profusion of Democratic candidates. His name is Pete Buttigieg and he has now forged well ahead of his competitors in the latest Iowa Poll.

True, this poll was limited to Democrats planning to attend the caucus, but I sense that it is beginning to spread among the rest of us.

Like many of you, I fervently wish he had come accompanied by a more easily pronounceable name and also a pretty wife and two or three good-looking children but, as some famous person somewhere once said: "Prudish perfection never surrenders herself."

I once ran across what at first seemed to me silly little verses that kept repeating: "You’ll have a stone in the middle of the road." Then I realized it made sense. We seem always to face one great obstacle that must be eliminated before we can turn our attention to other problems. And so it is with us: We must eliminate the destructive presence of Donald Trump in the White House before we can turn to the myriad other problems that confront us.

So let’s all start practicing: Yea, Buttigieg, Buttigieg, Buttigieg. Or maybe we can just shorten it to: Yea, Pete; Yea, Pete; Yea, Pete.