Letter: Yes, people believe newspapers

What caught my eye in Mr. Bloom’s letter of May 9 was the statement “the really good news is … nobody believes the news anymore.”

One who professes to not believe the news is not only caught reading a newspaper, but writing a letter to the editor, as well. Bloom’s position is both hypocritical and flawed.

Russian interference was proven; collusion was not proven, and therefore dropped. All the proven Russian meddling in this U.S. election was to help Trump and vilify his opponent.

Biden’s son is an all-to-common tragic tale of drug addiction. Many Americans have seen this in their own families. Hunter was not running for president.

I, like many, believe that the Russian invasion was initiated because Putin felt confident that he could take Ukraine without consequence. This confidence was bolstered because the U.S. under Trump only shrugged when Putin took Crimea.

In a study only days ago, it was shown that over half of our inflation is a result of greedy corporations hiking prices to take advantage of consumers.

You say “Freedom is in retreat.” This retreat is because the GOP has rejected the truth. It began when one man could not accept his loss. News in the U.S. is not perfect, but it is still the best. Propaganda is in check here because of our free press. I suggest you read and watch more news, not less, and admit doing it.

Duane A. Cole

Kewanee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0