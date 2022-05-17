 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Yes, people believe newspapers

Letters logo

What caught my eye in Mr. Bloom’s letter of May 9 was the statement “the really good news is … nobody believes the news anymore.”

One who professes to not believe the news is not only caught reading a newspaper, but writing a letter to the editor, as well. Bloom’s position is both hypocritical and flawed.

Russian interference was proven; collusion was not proven, and therefore dropped. All the proven Russian meddling in this U.S. election was to help Trump and vilify his opponent.

Biden’s son is an all-to-common tragic tale of drug addiction. Many Americans have seen this in their own families. Hunter was not running for president.

I, like many, believe that the Russian invasion was initiated because Putin felt confident that he could take Ukraine without consequence. This confidence was bolstered because the U.S. under Trump only shrugged when Putin took Crimea.

In a study only days ago, it was shown that over half of our inflation is a result of greedy corporations hiking prices to take advantage of consumers.

People are also reading…

You say “Freedom is in retreat.” This retreat is because the GOP has rejected the truth. It began when one man could not accept his loss. News in the U.S. is not perfect, but it is still the best. Propaganda is in check here because of our free press. I suggest you read and watch more news, not less, and admit doing it. 

Duane A. Cole

Kewanee

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

I called Chuck Grassley’s office this morning. I expressed my opinion that Chuck was happy about the draft decision on abortion. I expressed m…

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Primary elections can be easy to overlook, but primaries determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November. Disinterest …

Letter: Questions on policing

Letter: Questions on policing

As calls to defund the police increased over the last two years, I asked myself if removing police presence from our communities brought secur…

Letter:

Letter:

If there was ever any doubt that the Dispatch-Argus has become nothing but another tool of the Democratic Party, all one need do is look at th…

Letter: Wowed by I-74 ped bridge

Letter: Wowed by I-74 ped bridge

I recently walked across the new I-74 pedestrian bridge. What a thrill, especially at the oculus where you can see the river right below you. …

Letter: An evil in the world

Letter: An evil in the world

The battle between evil and good is raging today in the world. In the Russian world it is the destruction of Ukraine and Russia is really leve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News