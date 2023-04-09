One commandment incorporates the teaching of Christ. It is twofold: Love God above all things and love your neighbor as yourself.

Obeying the second part is proof of obeying the first.

What is required to love our neighbor?

Chapter 25 of Matthew’s Gospel gives the guidelines.

“I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in. I needed clothes and you clothed me. I was sick and you looked after me. I was in prison, and you came to visit me.”

Eternal salvation depends on being positive in caring for all others. And Incorporation of this teaching into all of society is to make “Your kingdom come.”

The nonsense about making the USA a fascist state or “Christian nation” is not at all what Jesus wants.

One person in public life for over 50 years has worked night and day to keep and make those teachings real in our laws. Affirming all life while respecting the freedom of each individual is what drives him. How lucky we are he is our President. Joe Biden is the real deal.

Don Moeller

Davenport