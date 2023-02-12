February 24 is the grim one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Half the nation's population has been displaced and an estimated 250,000 people have died in the needless aggression. The United States and its allies are in strong support for Ukrainian people and its defenses. However, each of us can play a role:
- Boycott Russian made products.
- Do not attend Russian sponsored cultural events.
- Donate funds.
You can support locally through The Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that sends all of funds received to Ukraine. Please make a difference and support the victims of this injustice.
Thank you.
Xenya Mucha
LeClaire