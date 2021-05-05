Letter: You can save lives

Now, it is more important than ever to advocate for vaccination programs. Even though these programs have delivered an enormous amount of success, unfortunately efforts have been hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An example is polio. Wild poliovirus cases have decreased 99% from 1988. However, cases have recently risen fourfold in endemic countries, primarily due to lowered vaccination coverage. It is imperative that we make the final push across the finish line to eliminate this disease. As demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the health of any nation affects the health of all nations. Delivering support to vaccination campaigns is a way to both improve the health of the world and of our health back here in Iowa.