Letter: You can save lives

Now, it is more important than ever to advocate for vaccination programs. Even though these programs have delivered an enormous amount of success, unfortunately efforts have been hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An example is polio. Wild poliovirus cases have decreased 99% from 1988. However, cases have recently risen fourfold in endemic countries, primarily due to lowered vaccination coverage. It is imperative that we make the final push across the finish line to eliminate this disease. As demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the health of any nation affects the health of all nations. Delivering support to vaccination campaigns is a way to both improve the health of the world and of our health back here in Iowa.
I ask that you contact your congressional representatives to voice support for programs like GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance; UNICEF; and the WHO in fiscal year 2022. They work with the nations where vaccination programs are taking place in order to operate in a more responsible way and that the needs of that particular country are being met. All of these programs are crucial in the ability for children worldwide to gain access to essential, lifesaving vaccines and have a tremendously outsized impact worldwide. Please know that by taking action now, you help save a life.
Patrick Schwartzhoff
Davenport