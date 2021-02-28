Letter: You should care

How would you feel if you were locked up by your father and not allowed to leave your house? How would you feel if you were a 36-year-old woman and this happened to you?

Yes, you should care; we should all care about each other. It does not matter that this has happened to a princess. What matters is that a man who is head of a state is using his office to brutalize his daughter. Your country supports this man.

If you do not have the time to contact your congressman, at least sign the petition to free Princess Latifa from the hands of her father in Dubai. You can find the petition at https://www.change.org/p/free-princess-latifa-al-maktoum-freelatifa.

Jordan Schneider

Davenport

