After reading the June 11 article entitled 'Beto has the coolness that Obama did,' I was incensed. Beto O'Rourke doesn't hold a candle to President Barack Obama.
He has the coolness of Obama, are you kidding me? Charisma and eloquence? Give me a break.
Barack Obama would have never jumped on a barroom table or used foul language to make his point. Barack Obama is an intellectual and can do more with words to make his point than resort to the silly antics of a desperate politician.
If you are old enough to remember the 1988 vice presidential debate between Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, a Democrat, and Sen. Dan Quayle, a Republican, when Quayle tried to equate himself to John F. Kennedy, you'll recall the following quote from Bentsen: "I knew Jack Kennedy, Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine; Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy."
Same is true of Mr. O'Rourke. You, sir, are no Barack Obama.
Virginia Rugenstein
Davenport