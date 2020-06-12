Letter: You stepped on our necks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To Inmate Derek Chauvin:

You stepped on our necks, and I'm mad as heck about it.

Watching the tragic events surrounding the brutal murder of Mr. George Floyd caused my eyes to water. Mr. Floyd’s murder has caused chaos across America, nearly as great as COVID-19.

I was so distressed by these actions that I had to research my Oath of Commissioning, which begins: I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

I wrote a blank check for 32 years, payable on demand to support everyone in America.

The gut-wrenching fact is we will never know if Mr. Floyd did anything wrong because he was denied the most sacred of our values: due process.

So when you knelt on George Floyd’s neck with your full weight and hand in your pocket, you effectively stepped on our necks!

When Mr. Floyd was denied his due process, all Americans, every single one of us, regardless of race, color, creed or gender, was denied our due process. The rule of law was disregarded and the fiber of what it means to be a police officer, public servant and trusted agent was tarnished. All our necks were stepped on.