Letter: You tell me
Letter: You tell me

Say things like "there is no such thing as an illegal human being."

Have watched CNN for more than two minutes.

Believe that Dick Butkus should have been allowed to play girls football.

Think they're in with the in-crowd for "trying to be less white."

Are still big fans of communism after seeing the plight of the Cuban people.

Think Stephen Colbert is hilarious.

Actually voted for Joe Biden and glad they did.

Think that "content of your character" thing doesn't apply to everyone.

Insist on referring to a man or a woman as "it" and mothers as birthing persons.

Believe that taking a knee for the national anthem is courageous.

Think that Don Lemon is the Edward R. Murrow of our times.

Believe that everything is racist or should be.

Believe free tuition to a gay barber college is a basic human right.

Think a free cell phone is infrastructure.

Believe that our military's primary mission is to be "woke" instead of breaking things and killing people.

Want to defund the police.

Believe in a guaranteed income to sit on one's rear end.

Believe the Morogoro monkey grasshopper has certain unalienable rights, too.

Want abortion allowed up to the first five minutes after birth.

Now you tell me who the whack jobs are? I rest my case.

Jim Vize

Moline

