Well Jimmy Contreras, it was probably best that you did not stand in line to see Trump as it would be hard for you to swallow the news being the opposite of what you have been fed for the last two years from the current administration, Congress and Senate and the mainstream media, including this particular newspaper that you used to trash Trump.

It would be hard for you to swallow your pride and deflate your ego when you heard the accomplishments of the past administration in comparison to the current state of our country.

Let’s start with your lover of dictators statement. The correct wording would be the recipient of respect from dictators as he held the worst ones in check because they knew where Trump was coming from while he protected American interest.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, we have no border to the south and the people assigned the duty to monitor the border (Vice-President Harris) refuses to recognize the crisis. Too busy spewing senseless word salads to be concerned with 4 million illegal immigrants.Trump is not against immigration if done legally and through a gate in the wall, not swimming across the Rio Grande. And if you didn’t belong here (like maybe you are a terrorist) then you would be turned back. On your other point,s I say quit listening to the lies on and take the time to learn the truth. But you have to stand in line to hear it.

Brian E. Dugan

LeClaire