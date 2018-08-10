I hear the cries of the unborn children saying, "when, Jesus, when? We suffered greatly to be born, and to honor you with our lives. Forgive those who ended our lives. There is no second chance for us to tell the world about what you did. Coming to this world to save all those who believe in you and to lay down your life, freely for all. Jesus, you shed your blood to save us, and we children shed our blood to honor you."
Repent, Jesus is a God of second chances. Don't leave earth without him.
Dennis D. Belk
Bettendorf