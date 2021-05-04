Letter: Your choice

These are my thoughts on President Joe Biden’s speech last week.
I wonder why all those vaccinated people were wearing masks and social distancing. Are they that scared or are they trying to scare you?
The only systemic racism I see is the Democrats' racism of low expectations.
Trickle-down economics does work. Both former presidents Reagan and Trump have proven it.
The Democrats are upping their game from tax-and-spend, adding inflate.
For those of you that do not know, the Great Society was going to end poverty in America. We’ve spent $3 trillion and have not changed the poverty numbers one iota.
You tax something if you want to discourage it. Discouraging capital investment costs jobs and moves money into bonds. Neither helps the economy.
Maybe minorities want to come to America for a better life for their families. I don’t need to spend a billion dollars to figure that out. We need to help them improve their home prospects. Giving money to their home country’s government has not, and will not, work. I do not know how to solve this problem. However, having millions of illegal immigrants saturating our job market is not a solution. Close the border to illegal immigration, sex trafficking and drugs.
Democrats always promise to tax the rich to pay for their wish list. It always has resulted in middle-class tax increases.
You have a choice. Choose freedom or chose a central government like the old Soviet Union. I chose capitalism and free markets without government interference.
Jim Turner
Fenton, Ill.