Letter: Your choice

These are my thoughts on President Joe Biden’s speech last week.

I wonder why all those vaccinated people were wearing masks and social distancing. Are they that scared or are they trying to scare you?

The only systemic racism I see is the Democrats' racism of low expectations.

Trickle-down economics does work. Both former presidents Reagan and Trump have proven it.

The Democrats are upping their game from tax-and-spend, adding inflate.

For those of you that do not know, the Great Society was going to end poverty in America. We’ve spent $3 trillion and have not changed the poverty numbers one iota.

You tax something if you want to discourage it. Discouraging capital investment costs jobs and moves money into bonds. Neither helps the economy.