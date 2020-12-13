 Skip to main content
Letter: Your legacy
We will long remember the year 2020. For those of us born after "The Greatest Generation", this may be the first time we have collectively been called on to sacrifice for the good of others.

How have we, or will we, measure up? Have we reacted like spoiled, selfish children, or have we "stepped up" by considering the needs of others before our own? How will you be remembered?

Judy Boland

Davenport

