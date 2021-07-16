Letter: Your right to vote is being suppressed

I love my country and its Democracy is supremely important for our existence. We got lazy and a real life tyrant got voted in, who opened the floodgates to all malcontents. They are now violently demanding subservience from the less advantaged and are somehow blackmailing the powerful, who know better. We must, as voters, make huge changes: 1) We must vote-out the rotten apples; a long list. 2) We must educate ourselves about the brutal, cruel amputations Davenport Sen. Roby Smith (ie the Heritage Foundation), has made to voters' rights and the terrible suppression put on our elections. 3) You must call the auditor (563-326-8683), to be certain you are still registered. Ten thousand Scott County voters have already been placed on the inactive list. Ninety-eight other counties may have had this happen. Look at all of the damage this Smith, voter-suppression law is causing the state of Iowa! 4) We must educate our neighbors about all of the changes so they will be able to vote in all future elections. School board, Board of Supervisors, etc. The attempt is being made to "stack the deck" so they will have total control over all our past democratic decisions.