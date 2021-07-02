 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Your rights
topical

Letter: Your rights

Parents, take back your authority that the school boards have stolen. The children of today are not being taught what you were taught in elementary, high school or even college. The kids of today are learning perverted subjects. Investigate the schools' curriculum yourselves. Visit the school unannounced and demand to sit in on your child's classes. If they know you're coming they may change the lesson plan. Demand to know what they're being taught. Ask for the class outlines for the whole school season. It's your child. It's your right to know.

Ron Camper

Port Byron

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News