Letter: Your socialism

The new right, or Republicans, are calling out the Democratic politicians as radical socialists, saying that if they are elected we will have a Cuban-style totalitarian regime in charge. To all of these folks, I call upon you to give up your Medicare and Social Security, because these are socialist programs, my friends. You don't really want to be in that camp, do you?

Socialism does not mean despotism, autocracy or totalitarianism. It means taking care of people. The real fear in America today is autocracy and kleptocracy, where the people in charge take public power and money. President Trump is the master of this method. He has been taking public money for him and his inept family and friends, using that to take over the American bureaucracy. He does not want you to notice or care.

Finland and Norway are excellent visions of a socialist democracy. And there, capitalism thrives, because business does not need to worry about social programs like healthcare.

Please vote for Joe Biden. America does not endorse fascism.

Don Fish

Davenport

