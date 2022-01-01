Letter: You're being manipulated

Scan the headline of the Dec. 24 story in this newspaper, the bottom story on Page One. Then study the first and second paragraphs.

You’ve just been manipulated. How’s it feel? The headline establishes race as the crucial focus, the story simply fuels the fire. You already know that. Now look over the rest of the issue. See this again? No emphasis on the A2 story by Tom Geyer.

Hardly anyone denies the need to expunge racial prejudice, the reference to skin color as a behavioral definition. The effort has gained substantial ground in my lifetime. Is it really helpful to use print rhetoric to establish skin color as a fundamental motive to crime? I see nothing in the trial coverage that proves this. Is it not obvious that the Associated Press writers fully intended to enrage the public on the most antagonistic level? Is that what we’ve come to expect from the press?

When the First Amendment was passed, journalism was a respected, even revered institution. They professed and adhered to ethical standards. Those ethics justified the specific promise of "freedom of the press".

In our time, that freedom is being abused, blatantly and universally, while being excused by us.