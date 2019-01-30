I have been shocked recently at the disrespect shown by some youth when they seemed to mock a native elder. I have read several versions about this incident. What I can tell, is that a youth was standing very close to an elder. It is difficult to tell from the picture what he was doing, but the act of standing so close to the elder seems a disrespectful regard for the age and culture of this man.
I lived and worked on an Indian reservation for 12 years, so I am sensitive to how such an act would be interpreted. Native culture is still with us and has something valuable to teach. We should try to listen.
Even without sensitivity to a particular culture, people -- especially youth -- should give a respectful, polite demeanor, rather than an "in your face" appearance. I was especially ashamed that they represented my Catholic faith in this manner.
It was to the credit of the elder to try to diffuse an apparently hostile environment, initiated by the disrespectful youth.
It is my hope that the school will investigate and discipline appropriately, so that the youths learn proper respect for a culture other than their own. A statement without an apology is not sufficient.
Jane Broughton
Davenport